Biz buzz: Silverado Vineyards announces changes to sales, marketing, hospitality and DTC departments

Silverado Vineyards, the Napa Valley winery founded by Diane Disney Miller and Ron Miller, announced changes to the sales, marketing, hospitality and DTC (direct-to-consumer) departments at the business.

Pamela Ford has been promoted to the new position of vice president of sales and will lead the national sales efforts for the company. She will also manage two regional sales brokers: Pacific Southern Wine Co. in the Southeast and Crawford-Malone in the Southwest.

Kimberli Rogers has been promoted to the new position of director of national accounts, retail and Western sales.

Bianca Lucchetti’s sales role has been expanded from Northern California to statewide.

Earlier this year, Rachel Portell was promoted to regional sales manager, Central region.

Nora Feeley will take on the new role of vice president of marketing and DTC.

Lauren Martins will be promoted to the new position of marketing manager and Antoinette Williams was recently promoted to wine club and e-commerce manager.

Other promotions include Anna Reed to controller, overseeing Silverado’s accounting and finance functions.