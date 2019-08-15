Silverado Vineyards announced personnel additions and the creation of a new marketing department for the Stags Leap District winery.
Nora Feeley has been named director of marketing and communications, and Lauren Martins has been promoted to associate marketing manager. Tom Markakis is also joining the winery as the new assistant retail operations manager.
An industry veteran, Feeley has held roles as the senior director, communications at Delicato Family Vineyards, senior director, communications and events at Trinchero Family Estates and vice president, communications at Constellation Brands.
Lauren Martins will fill the new role of associate marketing manager, where she will focus on enhancing the winery's digital and social media efforts. She joined Silverado Vineyards in 2018 as part of the hospitality and wine education team.
As part of its increased focus on marketing and hospitality, Markakis joined the winery on Thurday, August 15, as assistant retail operations manager and wine educator from his role as assistant manager at Robert Mondavi Winery.
In 1981, Ron and Diane Miller (the daughter of Walt Disney) established Silverado Vineyards.
