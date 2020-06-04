Biz buzz: Skelton joins Coombs & Dunlap, LLP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas Skelton joins Coombs & Dunlap, LLP after six years in private practice as a solo practitioner, said a news release.

Skelton began his legal career with the Napa County Public Defender’s Office before establishing his own Napa criminal defense office where he handled a wide range of criminal and juvenile cases, from simple misdemeanors to complex felonies, both at trial and on appeal, said the release.

While experienced in all criminal defense matters, Skelton specializes in driving under the influence (DUI) cases and corresponding Department of Motor Vehicles administrative proceedings.

At Coombs & Dunlap, Skelton’s practice continues to focus on criminal and DUI defense while expanding his civil practice to involve all manner of civil litigation, said the release.

Skelton attended the University of San Francisco School of Law.