Biz buzz: Sklar named new CEO at Napa Valley Community Housing

The board of directors at Napa Valley Community Housing (NVCH) announced Erica Roetman Sklar as the new president/CEO.
Roetman Sklar succeeds Kathleen Reynolds, who is retiring after more than 13 years as the head of the organization, said a news release.
A resident of the Napa Valley for over 20 years, Roetman Sklar brings experience designing and building affordable housing, producing services for disadvantaged communities, managing nonprofit organizations and creating public/private partnerships, said the release.
Roetman Sklar comes to NVCH from Our Town St Helena, an Upvalley housing advocacy organization.
"I can’t wait to work with municipal, private and public leaders to close our affordable housing gap in Napa County," she said.
Info: nvch.org
