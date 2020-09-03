Biz buzz: Small business relief grants now available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small businesses and enterprises facing immediate financial pressure because of COVID-19, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses can now apply for Local Initiatives Support Corporation loans.

Grants will be made in amounts from $5,000 to $20,000.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 7, at 8:59 p.m., PT. The application can be viewed at bit.ly/3hSqIHN

Info: Stephanie Cajina, community development department, city of Napa, 707-258-7859, scajina@cityofnapa.org

