 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Small business relief grants now available
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Small business relief grants now available

{{featured_button_text}}

Small businesses and enterprises facing immediate financial pressure because of COVID-19, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses can now apply for Local Initiatives Support Corporation loans.

Grants will be made in amounts from $5,000 to $20,000. 

The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 7, at 8:59 p.m., PT. The application can be viewed at bit.ly/3hSqIHN

Info: Stephanie Cajina, community development department, city of Napa, 707-258-7859, scajina@cityofnapa.org

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

nvr-bizbuzz-stockart9.jpg
Kelly Doren

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News