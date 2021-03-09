Biz buzz: Smith joins Vintage Wealth Advisors

Vintage Wealth Advisors announced that Grant Smith has joined the Napa office as a wealth advisor.

Smith joins the company from previous employer Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. where he worked in the private client division of its San Francisco offices, said a news release.

Smith concentrates on full-service wealth management and financial planning, insurance and 401(k) plans.

