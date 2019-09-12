Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is celebrating its eighth anniversary Saturday, Sept. 14. During the event, customers can earn extra discounts via a spinning wheel at checkout.
Anniversary celebration hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ReStore is a home improvement store offering new and gently used items at 50 to 90 percent off retail. Merchandise includes furniture, appliances, windows, doors, kitchen and bath cabinets, sinks, toilets, bath tubs, hardware and tools, flooring, lighting and home décor items.
The Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity ReStore is at 104 Commerce Court in Fairfield.
Info: solanonapahabitat.org/restore, 707-863-0692