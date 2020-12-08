 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: ﻿SolarCraft completes installation at St. Supéry
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: ﻿SolarCraft completes installation at St. Supéry

{{featured_button_text}}
120920-nvr-biz-solar1.jpg

SolarCraft, a North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the design and installation of a solar electric system addition at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery in Rutherford.

St. Supéry originally installed a solar system in 2015 and with these additional panels, the winery has expanded its solar productivity to further reduce their carbon footprint and increase their utility savings even more, said a news release.

The new addition combined with the existing system brings St. Supéry’s solar production to an amount offsetting nearly 100% of the winery’s energy bills.

“This is an important step in our continuous improvement required for Napa Green recertification. We are thrilled to see this finally come to fruition,” said St. Supéry CEO Emma Swain.

WATCH NOW: DEMAND FOR REAL CHRISTMAS TREES IS UP

PHOTOS: GARAVENTA'S FLORIST CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF FLOWER POWER

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the lowest share of income spent on mortgages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News