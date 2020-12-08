Biz buzz: ﻿SolarCraft completes installation at St. Supéry

SolarCraft, a North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the design and installation of a solar electric system addition at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery in Rutherford.
St. Supéry originally installed a solar system in 2015 and with these additional panels, the winery has expanded its solar productivity to further reduce their carbon footprint and increase their utility savings even more, said a news release.
The new addition combined with the existing system brings St. Supéry’s solar production to an amount offsetting nearly 100% of the winery’s energy bills.
“This is an important step in our continuous improvement required for Napa Green recertification. We are thrilled to see this finally come to fruition,” said St. Supéry CEO Emma Swain.
