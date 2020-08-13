Biz buzz: Sommer named general manager and commercial director at Trois Noix Wine

Jaime Araujo, CEO of Trois Noix Wine, announced the appointment of industry veteran Michael Sommer as general manager and commercial director, said a news release.
Sommer will report directly to the CEO and support the winery’s strategic growth initiatives and oversee the winery’s networks of brokers and distributors nationwide, the release stated.
Sommer "is a proven leader with more than 20 years of experience in the wine and hospitality industry," said the release.
He comes to Trois Noix Wine from Vintage Wine Estates, where he served as regional manager for both the Midwest region and Northern California, overseeing sales and initiatives for an extensive portfolio of wines.
Prior to that, he worked at Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits in Chicago, representing premium brands and managing high-profile accounts.
“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Michael to the Trois Noix family," said Araujo.
The name Trois Noix means “Three Nuts."
“I can’t think of a better ambassador for our 'nutty' wines than Michael, and I look forward to growing our company and its supporters with his help over the next few years.”
Sommer is a certified sommelier. He lives in St. Helena.
Info: troisnoixwine.com
Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.