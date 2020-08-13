Biz buzz: Sommer named general manager and commercial director at Trois Noix Wine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaime Araujo, CEO of Trois Noix Wine, announced the appointment of industry veteran Michael Sommer as general manager and commercial director, said a news release.

Sommer will report directly to the CEO and support the winery’s strategic growth initiatives and oversee the winery’s networks of brokers and distributors nationwide, the release stated.

Sommer "is a proven leader with more than 20 years of experience in the wine and hospitality industry," said the release.

He comes to Trois Noix Wine from Vintage Wine Estates, where he served as regional manager for both the Midwest region and Northern California, overseeing sales and initiatives for an extensive portfolio of wines.

Prior to that, he worked at Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits in Chicago, representing premium brands and managing high-profile accounts.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Michael to the Trois Noix family," said Araujo.

The name Trois Noix means “Three Nuts."

“I can’t think of a better ambassador for our 'nutty' wines than Michael, and I look forward to growing our company and its supporters with his help over the next few years.”