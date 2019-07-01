SONIC Drive-In recently recognized teachers as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner DonorChoose.org.
SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month and gave two teachers in Napa $497.
In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May. As a result, SONIC rewarded two entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at one school in Napa, including:
• Laura Hulquist at Mt. George Elementary School for the project "We Are Going to Chart a New Course!".
• Leslie Gracia at Mt. George Elementary School for the project "Creative Tables".