 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Sotheby's International Realty expands in Napa Valley

Biz buzz: Sotheby's International Realty expands in Napa Valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

Sotheby's International Realty announced the opening of a new brokerage in Napa Valley. The Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country—St. Helena Brokerage will be located at 1229 Adams St. in downtown St. Helena and will serve all of Napa Valley.

Sotheby’s International Realty Wine Country Offices will maintain its presence throughout Sonoma wine country, served by three offices in the area, said a news release. 

“We are delighted to expand our presence in the extremely desirable Napa Valley,” said Jonathan Soh, vice president and brokerage manager.

Visit sothebysrealty.com for more information.

Take a tour around Napa's historic Spencer House, located at 705 Seminary St. The house, divided into four units, was listed for sale for more than $1.5 million and is now in escrow. It was built back in 1888.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harrods MD: Recovery to 2019 Levels 'Will Take Years'

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News