Biz buzz: Sotheby's International Realty expands in Napa Valley

Sotheby's International Realty announced the opening of a new brokerage in Napa Valley. The Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country—St. Helena Brokerage will be located at 1229 Adams St. in downtown St. Helena and will serve all of Napa Valley.
Sotheby’s International Realty Wine Country Offices will maintain its presence throughout Sonoma wine country, served by three offices in the area, said a news release.
“We are delighted to expand our presence in the extremely desirable Napa Valley,” said Jonathan Soh, vice president and brokerage manager.
Visit sothebysrealty.com for more information.
Photos: Check out Napa's most expensive home sold in March: 405 Jefferson St.
