Engel & Völkers announced that Kate Spadarotto and Cassandra Chastain have joined its brokerage as a real estate advisers in its St. Helena location.
Chastain began her real estate career in 1975 in Southern California working with investment clients, then relocated to Napa Valley more than 35 years ago. Chastain joins Engel & Völkers after 17 years with Pacific Union and Compass.
“I'm thrilled to be a part of this team," said Chastain.
Spadarotto joins the St. Helena team with diverse professional experience in government and corporate positions. She is a winemaker and proprietor of Blue Oasis Wines.
“I look forward to providing outstanding customer service for owners and buyers in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys,” said Spadarotto.
Engel & Völkers St. Helena is under construction and will be opening soon under the leadership of manager Will Densberger.