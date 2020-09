× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A temporary Spirit Halloween store will open in Napa's Bel Aire Plaza. It will be located inside the former Pier 1 store, said the company website.

An opening date has not been provided. The address is 3900 Bel Aire Plaza in Napa.

