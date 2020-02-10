{{featured_button_text}}
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that real estate veteran Larry Spiteri has been hired as sales manager for the Napa office.

Spiteri brings with him 26 years of real estate experience, including more than 15 years in real estate sales management, said a news release. 

Spiteri was the broker of record for Coldwell Banker NRT West and he was also a past director for the California Association of Realtors.

"Larry's passion for real estate, his extensive knowledge of the business and his sincere desire to support his fellow associates is contagious. We are extremely excited to add him to our team," said Logan Songer, general manager of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

Info: 707-258-5224, lspiteri@cbnapavalley.com

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

