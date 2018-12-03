Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, announced the addition of three full-time accountants to its team.
• Heather Sprauve, the firm’s “Global Gallivanter,” is a seasoned tax professional and graduate of Pacific Union College. She is a former resident of the U.S. Virgin Islands where she worked for an accounting firm.
• Mattie Eagle, CPA, known as our “Silver Spinner,” joins us from New Mexico where she has applied her tax knowledge in working with both businesses and individuals.
• Lisa Akrawi, the firm’s “Virtuoso,” is a recent graduate of Walla Walla University (after also attending Pacific Union College) and will be working on diverse projects for both the tax and audit teams.
Info: bdcocpa.com