Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP (BDCo), an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, announced that team member Heather Sprauve has qualified as an Enrolled Agent (EA).

Sprauve successfully completed a three-day, three-part comprehensive exam administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

The EA status is the highest credential awarded by the IRS. 

A member of the BDCo tax team, Sprauve has more than 20 years experience in the tax and accounting field.

Info: bdcocpa.com

 

