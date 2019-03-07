Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP (BDCo), an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, announced that team member Heather Sprauve has qualified as an Enrolled Agent (EA).
Sprauve successfully completed a three-day, three-part comprehensive exam administered by the Internal Revenue Service.
The EA status is the highest credential awarded by the IRS.
A member of the BDCo tax team, Sprauve has more than 20 years experience in the tax and accounting field.
Info: bdcocpa.com