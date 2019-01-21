The Spring Mountain District Association has named Gretchen Brakesman as executive director.
Established in 1993, Napa Valley’s Spring Mountain District lies above St. Helena on the eastern slopes of the Mayacama Mountains. With only 1,000 acres of vineyards, the appellation is home to roughly 30 small and mostly family-owned vineyards and wineries.
Brakesman’s more than 15 years of wine industry experience as a top-performing business operations manager and sales and marketing director casts a wide net across the industry. She’s also currently the co-owner and operator of boutique winery Red Thread Wines.