St. Helena Hospital Foundation awarded a three-year grant to both Rianda House and Collabria Care to support fitness and wellness programming for older adults in the upper Napa Valley.
This the third announcement in a series of multi-year grants the Foundation is making.
The investment will help Rianda House offer Tai Chi classes, as well as programming to address brain fitness, Parkinson’s Disease, caregiver support, and memory screenings. The grant award is part of St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s effort to strengthen healthcare in the upper Napa Valley for older adults, said a news release.
“We’re so excited about this opportunity to support programming for seniors in our community,” said president and CEO of St. Helena Hospital Foundation Susan Dix Lyons.
“The Rianda House Board, staff, volunteers and participants are extremely grateful to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation," said Julie Spencer, executive director of Rianda House.
“We are pleased to partner with Rianda House to offer our expertise to provide these specialized programs to upvalley residents,” said Celine Regalia, director of operations of Collabria Care.