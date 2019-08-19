Four St. Joseph Health hospitals in Northern California, including Queen of the Valley Medical Center, were recognized by US News & World Report as "high performing" for their performance in treating a variety of commonly occurring conditions and medical procedures, said a news release.
The publication ranked more than 4,500 medical centers in the U.S. focusing on a variety of specialties, procedures and conditions and only a small minority of hospitals achieved the “high performing” distinction.
A total of 27 Providence St. Joseph Health facilities were recognized, including the Queen, which was noted for the exceptional care it provides for patients with congestive heart failure and those needing knee replacement.