Biz buzz: St. Joseph Health releases community report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Providence St. Joseph Health, and affiliated facilities in Northern California, including Queen of the Valley Medical Center, recently published its "Annual Report to our Communities."

This report highlights how the organization has invested in the community by focusing on upstream health including housing and homelessness, health access and mental health and well-being.

"Across the counties we serve, we are working to address a homelessness and housing insecurity challenge that has reached crisis proportions and access to physical and mental health services,” said Kevin Klockenga, regional chief executive for St. Joseph Health, Northern California.

“Our investments aim to target the root causes of systemic issues,” said Dana Codron, executive director of community health investment, St. Joseph Health, Northern California.

This report also highlighted the organization’s 2019 community health investment.