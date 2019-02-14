St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare (Heritage) announced the creation of St. Joseph Health Medical Network (SJHMN) – a Sonoma- and Napa County-based managed care network offering inpatient and outpatient service to patients who live and work in Northern California.
The new network represents a collaborative effort between St. Joseph Health hospitals and clinics as well as local independent physicians and groups to provide a high-quality, cost-effective health insurance network to patients and employers, said a news release.
In addition to partnering with St. Joseph Health Medical Group and other local healthcare providers, SJHMN will collaborate with the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center and other academic health systems for patient care.
The network will contract with most major commercial Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) and Medicare Advantage (Senior HMO) plans. This includes further developing the strong affiliations St. Joseph Health has with Western Health Advantage (WHA), SCAN (Senior HMO) and other HMO health plans in Sonoma and Napa counties.
The network is scheduled to launch on April 1.