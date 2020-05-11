Biz buzz: Staglin family receives the SIRS president’s award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Schizophrenia International Research Society has named the Staglin Family the 2020 President’s Awardee.

Garen Staglin is the co-founder and chairman of One Mind; chairman of One Mind at Work; co-chairman of the $10 Billion Healthy Brains Financing Initiative; co-founder and director emeritus of Bring Change 2 Mind; and public relations manager of Staglin Family Vineyard.

Shari Staglin is a co-founder and trustee of One Mind; co-founder and director emeritus of Bring Change 2 Mind; and CEO of Staglin Family Vineyard. With Garen and Brandon, she is also the founder of the Staglins’ Music Festival for Brain Health event.

As president of One Mind, Brandon Staglin channels his deep experience in communications, advocacy, and personal schizophrenia recovery to drive brain health research programs.

As president of Staglin Family Vineyard, Shannon Staglin leads the family’s winery business. Among her responsibilities, she oversees their Salus wine brand, from which 100% of sales profits underwrite One Mind.

The Staglin Family will receive the President’s Award at the 2021 International Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society in Toronto, Canada.