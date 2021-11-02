 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Stonehouse Capital acquires Rutherford's Rancho Caymus Inn

Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford.

Stonehouse Capital, an investor, owner, and developer of hospitality assets, has acquired the historic Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford, said a news release. 

"A charming atmosphere within an idyllic hamlet," the Inn has just 26 rooms. It is located at 1140 Rutherford Road. 

The property was originally built by the late vintner, designer, pilot, and renaissance woman, Mary Tilden Morton of the Morton Salt Family.

"It was thoughtfully and skillfully restored by the Sellers who preserved many of Rancho Caymus’ original details – including stained-glass windows, masterful mosaics, heavy 19th century barn-wood beams, and other details throughout." The Inn’s name and aesthetic both pay homage to the historic 1836 Rancho Caymus land grant.

The acquisition of the Inn marks a return to the valley for Jeff Broaden, founder & CEO of Stonehouse Capital. In partnership with Auberge, as a partner at his prior firm, he helped lead the successful acquisition and ownership of Calistoga Ranch. It was also in Napa Valley that he married his wife, almost a decade ago. With a deep appreciation for the fundamentals of the valley, Jeff had been seeking another worthy investment that meets the requirements of being both emotionally stirring and financially compelling.

“We are thrilled to add this incredibly unique boutique hotel to our portfolio.” said Jeff Broaden, Founder and CEO of Stonehouse Capital. 

“We are ecstatic to be part of the treasured Rancho Caymus Inn in the heart of Napa Valley,” added Rami Zeidan, Life House's founder & CEO.

Info: ranchocaymusinn.com

Meet the new chief executive at Napa's Queen of the Valley medical center: Terry Wooten. He's been with Providence and St. Joseph health for 25 years.

