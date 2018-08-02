Storage by George in Napa announced the opening of 340 new self-storage units for personal and commercial use.
The facility, located at 1135 Golden Gate Drive, offers a range of unit sizes, from 5 by 5 feet to 12 by 30 feet, said a news release.
All units are located on the ground level, with a large number of climate-controlled units, regulated between 55 and 80 degrees.
"These specially designed units are ideal for furnishings, art work, fabrics and inventory requiring a constant temperature range," said a news release.
Storage By George is located near the intersection of Highways 29 and 121 and has driveways that accommodate large moving vans.
In addition to standard self-storage units, the facility offers temperature and humidity-controlled buildings designed for 300 case wine lockers and storage capacity for 500 pallets of wine.