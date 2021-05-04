 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Storage Star opens new solar-powered self-storage facility in Napa

Biz buzz: Storage Star opens new solar-powered self-storage facility in Napa

{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Storage Star announced that a new, “state-of-the-art” self-storage facility is now open at 400 Devlin Road in Napa. 

The facility will be powered 100% by renewable energy, said the release.

Storage Star Napa offers traditional self-storage, luxury mini-warehouses and high-end climate-controlled wine storage.

“Napa Valley is a vibrant, growing community that deserves modern, high-quality self-storage at a great value,” said Matt Garibaldi, Storage Star co-founder and president said.

Storage Star has also partnered with Marin Clean Energy to provide 100% clean solar power from a rooftop 1-megawatt solar installation.

Info: 707-804-7516ssdevlinroad@storagestar.com

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napans might be surprised to see the Wine Train rolling again through the valley. Here's the footage of one recent sighting.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News