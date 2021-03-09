Biz buzz: Strachan Chun joins WineGlass Marketing in Napa

WineGlass Marketing announced that Gaynor Strachan Chun had joined the firm "to enhance and lead the marketing strategy on the agency’s 20+ accounts."

Strachan Chun is a seasoned marketing and advertising leader with over 30 years of U.S. and global experience. She has most recently been in Los Angeles as the SVP marketing and communications for Cable Networks Oxygen Media, TechTV, G4, and Ovation TV, said a news release.

Originally from Scotland, Strachan Chun graduated with a bachelor's degree with merit from Edinburgh University.

