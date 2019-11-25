The Doctors Company announced the promotion of longtime company executive Marco Vanderlaan to chief financial officer and chief risk officer.
Vanderlaan has held a variety of senior leadership positions with The Doctors Company for 18 years, helping to build the company into the nation’s largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer.
He most recently served as senior vice president, business assessment, a role he has held since 2010. He has also held executive positions in finance, reinsurance, and strategic planning.
Vanderlaan succeeds David Preimesberger, who assumes new roles as senior vice president for strategic planning and chief ethics officer.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am pleased to welcome Marco to his new role,” said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and chief executive officer of The Doctors Company.
Prior to his service with The Doctors Company, Vanderlaan was vice president of finance for Move.com and a senior manager with Deloitte & Touche. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is a certified public accountant.
“I am honored to take on this position and drive key priorities to build upon our market leadership position,” said Vanderlaan.
Info: thedoctors.com