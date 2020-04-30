Biz buzz: The Doctors Company hires claims executive Spadacenta

The Doctors Company, a Napa-based physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced the selection of Marco Spadacenta as senior vice president of claims.

In his new role, Spadacenta oversees the claims function nationally of the admitted medical professional liability (MPL) unit, reporting directly to Robert White, executive vice president, MPL.

Spadacenta most recently served as senior vice president of the healthcare malpractice claims department for AIG, overseeing healthcare malpractice claims in the U.S.

“We are pleased to have Marco join our leadership team,” said White. 

“I am honored to lead The Doctors Company’s claims efforts at a time when healthcare in the United States is in the midst of a seismic shift,” Spadacenta said. 

Info: thedoctors.com

