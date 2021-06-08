Biz buzz: The Dry Goods Beverage Company announces launch

Husband and wife team Jake Krausz and Adrienne Stillman Krausz officially launched The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online source for non-alcoholic wine, spirits and cocktails.

Alongside a diverse selection of high-quality drinks, all carefully curated by the couple, the site features a library of alcohol-free cocktail recipes, product guides and helpful quizzes.

Based in Napa, Jake Krausz is a second generation vintner and Estate Director at his family’s Howell Mountain winery Arkenstone.

Adrienne Stillman Krausz is author of two cocktail books, most recently Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World (Phaidon, 2020), and previously was Director of Marketing at the wine ecommerce leader WineDirect.

Passionate lovers of great food and beverage, last year the Krauszes were also looking for non-alcoholic options to add to their repertoire.

“We love wine and cocktails, but we don’t want to drink alcohol every day,” said Adrienne. “At the same time, just because we aren’t having booze doesn’t mean we don’t want a great drink. You can only drink so much club soda with lime, and sugary juice and soda just don’t cut it.”