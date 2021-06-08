Biz buzz: The Dry Goods Beverage Company announces launch

Husband and wife team Jake Krausz and Adrienne Stillman Krausz officially launched The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online source for non-alcoholic wine, spirits and cocktails.
Alongside a diverse selection of high-quality drinks, all carefully curated by the couple, the site features a library of alcohol-free cocktail recipes, product guides and helpful quizzes.
Based in Napa, Jake Krausz is a second generation vintner and Estate Director at his family’s Howell Mountain winery Arkenstone.
Adrienne Stillman Krausz is author of two cocktail books, most recently Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World (Phaidon, 2020), and previously was Director of Marketing at the wine ecommerce leader WineDirect.
Passionate lovers of great food and beverage, last year the Krauszes were also looking for non-alcoholic options to add to their repertoire.
“We love wine and cocktails, but we don’t want to drink alcohol every day,” said Adrienne. “At the same time, just because we aren’t having booze doesn’t mean we don’t want a great drink. You can only drink so much club soda with lime, and sugary juice and soda just don’t cut it.”
They aren’t alone. Nielsen data found that nearly half of regular wine drinkers—including two-thirds of Millennials—are trying to drink less alcohol, primarily citing a desire for a healthier lifestyle. According to a recent study by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, non-alcoholic beverage sales are expected to increase 31% by 2024 and exceed $29 billion by 2026.
To meet this demand, a plethora of companies have launched new alcohol-free beverages over the past few years. The Krauszes were so impressed with these options, they decided to create an online store and hub focused on non-alcoholic drinking.
“There are so many great products on the market today,” said Jake. “But it can be hard to navigate if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Our goal is not only to provide a superior product selection, but also to offer educational content, like guides and recipes, to help people find the right drinks for their taste.”
“We are here to challenge the drinking status quo,” added Adrienne. “There is absolutely no reason why you have to consume alcohol in order to socialize with friends, enjoy life or simply have a delicious beverage. The Dry Goods Beverage Co. makes that reality possible for everyone.”
The Dry Goods Beverage Co. offers shipping to all US states and free local delivery in Napa.
Info: drygoodsdrinks.com
