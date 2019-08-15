The Estate Yountville named Rickie Pares hotel manager, overseeing employee management, annual planning, marketing and administering hotel services for Vintage House and Hotel Villagio.
“I am pleased to join the team at The Estate Yountville where I will aim to maintain peak levels of guest service,” said Pares.
With more than 14 years of professional experience, Pares most recently served as director of rooms at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.
Prior to this role, Pares served as a director at the Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond in Maryland.
Info: vintagehouse.com, villagio.com