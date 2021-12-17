Biz buzz: The Meadows of Napa Valley welcomes new medical director

The Meadows of Napa Valley has named Mark S. Singer, M.D., as the community’s new medical director.

"Dr. Singer is a seasoned medical professional who brings more than three decades of experience to The Meadows," said a news release.

“His depth of experience and commitment to caring for patients makes Dr. Singer a perfect choice to lead our healthcare team at The Meadows,” says Wayne Panchesson, executive director of The Meadows of Napa Valley.

Singer’s career encompasses nearly two decades of experience as an emergency room physician, including more than 15 years serving the Napa community.

Singer earned his Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from the University of California, Riverside in 1980 and his doctorate of medicine from UCLA’s School of Medicine in 1983. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Association of Physician Specialists, and a diplomat of the American Association Home Care Physicians.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…