Biz Buzz: The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort name two leaders

The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort announced the appointment of industry veterans David Ryan as managing director and David Burt as area director of sales.
“Both Ryan and Burt come to the properties with years of luxury experience and we couldn’t be more excited to have them join the team,” said President and Chief Operating Officer at Pacific Hospitality Group, Paul McCormick.
“They embody our motto of ‘We are Napa’ and will continue to propel us forward as we grow these two brands throughout 2020.”
With more than 30 years of experience in hospitality, Ryan was most recently the general manager of the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.
Having worked in six countries and throughout the United States, Ryan has opened five hotels and two luxury condominiums, while holding senior roles with iconic brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Sofitel and Hyatt.
You have free articles remaining.
In his new role, he will oversee and provide strategic leadership for The Meritage Resort and Spa, Vista Collina Resort and Vino Bello Resort business operations.
Having lived and worked in over 17 hotels around the world, Burt comes to The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort with several years of sales experience, most recently at The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, where he was the director of sales and marketing.
Prior to that, Burt spent time with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, working in both sales and as general manager at properties in San Francisco, Sonoma and Beijing.
In his new role, Burt will lead the sales team as the area director of sales, bringing new business opportunities to the properties.
The Meritage Resort and Spa offers 322 guestrooms, suites and luxury retreats while Vista Collina Resort offers 145 Tuscan-inspired guest rooms, including 39 suites with fully-equipped kitchens.
You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com