Biz Buzz: The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort name two leaders

The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort announced the appointment of industry veterans David Ryan as managing director and David Burt as area director of sales.

“Both Ryan and Burt come to the properties with years of luxury experience and we couldn’t be more excited to have them join the team,” said President and Chief Operating Officer at Pacific Hospitality Group, Paul McCormick.

“They embody our motto of ‘We are Napa’ and will continue to propel us forward as we grow these two brands throughout 2020.”

With more than 30 years of experience in hospitality, Ryan was most recently the general manager of the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Having worked in six countries and throughout the United States, Ryan has opened five hotels and two luxury condominiums, while holding senior roles with iconic brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Sofitel and Hyatt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In his new role, he will oversee and provide strategic leadership for The Meritage Resort and Spa, Vista Collina Resort and Vino Bello Resort business operations.