The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley announced a new ownership structure and its first board of directors.
"Building on the success of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2018," Founder Tracy Hayward announced she now shares ownership with co-presidents and long-time employees, Chief Marketing Officer Michele Lex and Chief Financial Officer Medhane Kidane.
The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, is a U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, zests and signature blends for culinary, pastry and beverage application, said a news release.
The new five-member board of director members are Hayward, Lex and Kidane along with long-time friends Sangeeta Patel, PhD and Michael Roy.
Info: perfectpuree.com