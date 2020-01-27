The third generation of Napa Valley’s Komes-Garvey family will take the helm at Flora Springs, the family-owned winery with a history dating back over 40 years.
The winery will be led by General Manager Nat Komes, son of Flora Springs Co-Founders John and Carrie Komes.
Nat will be joined by his cousins and proprietors, Michelle Dolge, Nadine McIntosh, Lisa Meyers and Jeannine Ross.
Sean Garvey, son of co-founders Julie and Pat Garvey, will continue in his role as vineyard manager.
The move follows the sale of the Komes Ranch, home to the Flora Springs Estate since 1978.
The sale did not include the Flora Springs brand or wine inventory, its tasting room on Highway 29, a winery facility in St. Helena, or the Komes-Garvey family’s 257 vineyard acres throughout Napa Valley.
“My cousins and I are excited about this new chapter of Flora Springs," said Nat Komes.
“My sister Julie and I, along with our spouses, founded and grew Flora Springs from the ground up, but the wine business has changed since we began,” said John Komes, who noted that the sale of the Komes Ranch was a matter of estate planning.
“Our family’s third generation grew up in this business and has a great understanding of it. It’s time for us to pass the baton to them.”
Info: florasprings.com