Biz buzz: ﻿Thomas joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Biz buzz

Virginia Thomas

Virginia Thomas has joined the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a sales associate.

Thomas worked for the last 16 years in construction management and internet marketing, specializing in sales, contract negotiations and various social media platforms, said a news release. 

“I chose Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley based on its exemplary reputation and longstanding history within Napa Valley," said Thomas.

Info: 1200 Main St., St. Helena, 707-258-5200, cbnapavalley.com

