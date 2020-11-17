 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿Thomason named executive director of Napa Valley College Foundation
Biz buzz: ﻿Thomason named executive director of Napa Valley College Foundation

Jessica Thomason

The Napa Valley College Foundation appointed Jessica Thomason as its new executive director.

In her new role, Thomason will oversee and direct all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising, capital campaign, operations, events, scholarship and grant programs and staff and consultant management, said a news release. 

Thomason has more than 16 years of fundraising experience, said the release. 

“The foundation has a rich legacy in providing student scholarships and more recently, grants to students financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Thomason. 

Most recently, Thomason served as executive director of OLE Health Foundation. Prior to that, she was development director and then executive director for the Napa Valley Opera House. Thomason has also served as development director for the Asante Africa Foundation, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and VOENA children’s choir.

Thomason received her B.A. in communication studies at Westmont College in Santa Barbara and her M.S. in strategic fundraising and philanthropy at Bay Path University in Massachusetts.

Info: napavalley.edu

