Farella Braun + Martel welcomes Rick Tooker to the firm’s St. Helena office. Tooker will work as a land-use planner with a focus on the wine industry, said a news release.
Tooker is the former planning manager and community development director for the city of Napa.
“Rick’s deep professional planning experience has played an integral role in the development of the Napa Valley,” said Katherine Philippakis, chairperson of Farella’s Wine Industry Group.
Tooker "is a seasoned land use planning professional" with 30 years of experience navigating the many facets associated with land-use rights for complex, and sometimes controversial, projects in the Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula. He has worked in Napa, Healdsburg, Calistoga, Livermore and Carmel-by-the-Sea, and consulted in several other cities on residential and mixed-use developments, said the release.
