 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: Topshelf Ranch of Napa joins American Angus Association

Biz Buzz: Topshelf Ranch of Napa joins American Angus Association

{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Topshelf Ranch of Napa is a new member of the American Angus Association, said a news release. 

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world, said the release. 

Info: angus.org

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News