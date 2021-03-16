Biz buzz: TOR Wines appoints Hall as COO

TOR Wines appointed Richard Hall as Chief Operating Officer (COO), said a news release.
Hall joined the TOR team from Lede Family Wines where he was responsible for overall organizational strategy as well as financial investments. His career history also includes executive-level positions with Leslie Rudd Investment Company and Managed Health Network.
The executive search for TOR Wines COO was successfully conducted by Mitroff Consulting & Associates of St. Helena.
