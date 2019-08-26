SolarCraft, a North Bay solar and clean energy provider, announced the appointment of Galen Torneby as CEO.
Torneby has "extensive expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role,"
having previously served as chief operating officer at SolarCraft, said a news release.
Torneby has held leadership roles at several renewable energy companies and was recruited by former CEO Ted Walsh to succeed him in the role.
As he rebuilds his own Calistoga home lost in the 2017 North Bay wildfires, Torneby takes the reins "at an exciting time for SolarCraft and the local energy industry," said the release.
Torneby is also a certified Professional Project Manager and CSLB license holder.
Info: solarcraft.com