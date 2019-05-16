SolarCraft, a North Bay solar and clean energy provider, announced that Galen Torneby has joined the company as chief operating officer.
Torneby is a certified Professional Project Manager and Contractors State License Board license holder with a passion for renewable energy and sustainability, said a news release.
"He is a great addition the SolarCraft team," said CEO Ted Walsh.
A longtime wine country resident, Torneby took on international assignments after his home was lost in the 2017 North Bay wildfires and is now rebuilding his home in Calistoga.