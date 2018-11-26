First Street Napa announced that Toy B Ville will open in the new center on Dec. 6. The new location is 1300 First St., Suite 261, near Compline wine bar + restaurant + merchant.
A local favorite celebrating 40 years of business in downtown Napa, Toy B Ville "is a classic toy store that bursts with quality and selection, offering a wide range of specialty toys, children's books and educational products for children from birth through adolescence," said a news release.
Owner Darren Turbeville said he prides himself on providing "unique toys that stimulate a child's imagination and creativity, have lasting play value, develop hand-eye coordination, dexterity, and visual perception, and that are not only fun but also lay the groundwork for a lifetime love of learning."
In addition to a location in Petaluma, Toy B Ville at First Street Napa will be the company’s second location after closing its doors at its original Napa location, 1343 Main St.
"I am ecstatic to keep Toy B Ville's doors open in Napa," said Turbeville.
Toy B Ville will join other tenants at First Street Napa’s upcoming Holiday Shop Hop featuring exclusive specials and in-store fun on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.
