Biz buzz: Tranmer elected to Land Trust board of trustees
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Tranmer elected to Land Trust board of trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Kathy Tranmer recently joined its board of trustees.

The Land Trust is in Kathy’s blood - by association. Fifty-one years ago, she married Joel, the son of Harry Tranmer, one of the Land Trust’s founders, said a news release.

"Rarely did a family dinner go by without some discussion about Land Trust activities," the release said.

For 15 years, she and her husband lived in the Tranmer family home adjacent to the Land Trust’s Foote Preserve.

“I am excited to join the dedicated team of Land Trust staff, volunteers and board who protect, preserve and care for the extraordinary lands that make Napa County special,” said Kathy Tranmer.

She graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara and became a teacher. She and Joel have two sons, and family activities always revolved around the outdoors — backpacking, camping, mountain climbing, fishing and skiing.

She has previously served on the Land Trust board and for several years helped create and twice chaired “The Feast of Eden,” a major annual fundraiser for the organization. She has been an active Master Gardener for the past 20 years, including two terms as president. She also served on the Opera House board.

Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270.

