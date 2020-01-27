Travis Credit Union invites local residents to learn the basic fundamentals to help achieve financial goals.
The free seminar will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Napa Valley College, located at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, where expert advice and resources will be made available to the public.
This seminar presents tips about why some record-keeping systems fail, how to develop and efficient bill-paying system, what records to keep and for how long, how to take a home inventory, what to have handy in case of a natural disaster and where to go for help.
Info: 800-877-8328