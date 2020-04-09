Biz buzz: Travis Credit union offers $1 million in donations in support of community partners amid COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Credit Union (TCU) announced an immediate $1 million philanthropic initiative that will be disbursed amongst multiple local organizations across five counties to relieve both immediate public health and long-term economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 96 non-profits as well as small businesses in Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Merced and Yolo counties will receive checks. TCU will also match up to $4 million given to the TCU Foundation from other sources.

“We are showing up to support the most vulnerable in this time of crisis,” said Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union.