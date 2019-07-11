Travis Credit Union will host its Mad City Money Young Adult Financial Boot Camp on Wednesday, July 17 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Napa Valley College, Student Activity Center.
At Mad City Money, participants "leap forward into the shoes of adulthood, experiencing today’s fast-paced society with all the obligations that will come their way. From a pushy car salesperson, to a commission-based realtor, to a credit union for financial services, attendees must decipher between their wants and needs, all while attempting to stay on an assigned budget. And if this were not enough, the Fickle Finger of Fate is always on the lookout, ready to remind attendees how life can happen at the most inconvenient times."
Refreshments, prizes and a drawing for an Apple Watch will be provided at all Mad City Money events.
To register an attendee or volunteer as a sales merchant, please visit traviscu.org/mcm.