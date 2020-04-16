Biz buzz: Travis Credit Union selects Napa County organizations to receive $1 million for COVID-19 efforts

Leaders of some Napa and other Northern California nonprofits reacted with appreciation to Travis Credit Union's selection of their organizations to help their efforts in education, youth/family services and small businesses financially.
Last week, Travis Credit Union announced a $1 million philanthropic initiative disbursed to local organizations working to provide COVID-19 related relief to non-profits primarily focused on services in the areas of education, youth/family, food banks and small business support.
These nearly 100 non-profits in the counties of Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Merced, and Yolo were notified via personal phone calls, including several from Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union (TCU).
The $1 million in donations represents TCU’s commitment to serve as a financial institution that Puertas Abiertas in Napa was one of the local nonprofits who received notification of the donation via a Zoom call.
Blanca Huijon, executive director, was on the call to accept the donation on behalf of the organization. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry was also present to help make the announcement.
“During this time, our Latino community has reached out to Puertas Abiertas,” said Huijon on the call. “More than 400 families are in need of assistance with rent, food, and counseling services. It is even more difficult for the undocumented community.”
During the COVID-19 crisis, Puertas Abiertas has been providing emergency rental assistance and emergency funds to immigrants in the agricultural and hospitality sectors who are ineligible for conventional government assistance.
“My heart is full. I want to thank TCU and Puertas Abiertas for all the things you are doing in this time of crisis,” said Aguiar-Curry.
In Napa County, the following nonprofits received funds:
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley
• Child Start Inc.
• Community Action of Napa Valley
• Community Resources for Children
• Fair Housing Napa Valley
• LGBTQ Connection Napa
• Napa Chamber of Commerce
• Napa Valley Education Foundation
• NapaLearns
• Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center
• Salvation Army Napa Corps
• United Service Organizations (USO) Northern California
• VOICES Youth Center
Info: traviscu.org
