Biz buzz: Travis Credit Union selects Napa County organizations to receive $1 million for COVID-19 efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of some Napa and other Northern California nonprofits reacted with appreciation to Travis Credit Union's selection of their organizations to help their efforts in education, youth/family services and small businesses financially.

Last week, Travis Credit Union announced a $1 million philanthropic initiative disbursed to local organizations working to provide COVID-19 related relief to non-profits primarily focused on services in the areas of education, youth/family, food banks and small business support.

These nearly 100 non-profits in the counties of Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Merced, and Yolo were notified via personal phone calls, including several from Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union (TCU).

The $1 million in donations represents TCU’s commitment to serve as a financial institution that Puertas Abiertas in Napa was one of the local nonprofits who received notification of the donation via a Zoom call.

Blanca Huijon, executive director, was on the call to accept the donation on behalf of the organization. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry was also present to help make the announcement.