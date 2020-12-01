 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿Trinchero Family Estates grants $100,000 to Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Biz buzz: ﻿Trinchero Family Estates grants $100,000 to Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

 Register file photo

Trinchero Family Estates has provided a $100,000 grant to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, said a news release. 

The proceeds will help fund the expansion and enhancement of the Queen’s Obstetric and Neonatal Intensive Care (OB/NICU) Pavilion. 

"We are happy to help expand Queen of the Valley’s OB/NICU to make this critical resource available to more community members," said Roger Trinchero, chairman of the board for Trinchero Family Estates. 

Each year, more than 700 infants are delivered at the Queen, said the release. In 2020, the volume in deliveries increased by 10% due to the closure of the obstetric units at Sonoma Valley and St. Helena hospitals.

The OB/NICU project will provide the funds for an expansion from six to 10 beds to serve all of the high-risk babies who are delivered at the Queen or arrive from other local hospitals.

Fundraising for the project was kicked off at Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 2018 Generous Heart event, where $1.8 million was raised. Additionally, the OB/NICU project has received funding via a grant for $1 million awarded by the Napa Valley Vintners in November 2018. An additional $500,000 was raised in 2019 by the community. 

“We are incredibly grateful to Trinchero Family Estates for its gift,” said Larry Coomes, CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Info: 707-257-4044, queensfoundation.org

