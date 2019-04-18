Turner Moving & Storage of Napa is celebrating 70 years in business.
In addition, Turner Moving & Storage also recently earned the “Spire Award" from interstate carrier Wheaton World Wide Moving.
The Spire Award program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton Van line network that deliver a quality experience to customers. It is based on a combination of customer feedback and other service excellence performance metrics throughout the moving process, said a news release.
Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.
Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com