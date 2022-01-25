 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns award for quality service

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the Spire Award, said a news release.

The award honors moving companies in the network that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for interstate customers. 

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa. 

Info: turnermoving.com, 707-255-8600 

